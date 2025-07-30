The Mariners placed Raley on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with back spasms.

Raley had been dealing with the injury for a few days, and after he made limited improvement, the Mariners decided to deactivate him. He will be eligible to return Aug. 6, but it's not clear whether Raley will be ready to go on that date. Tyler Locklear was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to replace Raley on the 26-man active roster.