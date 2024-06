Raley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk against the Angels in Saturday's 9-0 victory.

Raley built Seattle's lead to six runs with his solo shot in the sixth inning. He recently dealt with a lat injury, but the issue turned out to be minor, as Raley has started each of the Mariners' past two games. He's struggled of late, however, going 3-for-26 over his past nine contests.