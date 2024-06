Raley went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to Miami.

Raley put the Mariners on the board with a two-run blast in the fourth inning. He entered Sunday's game in a 4-for-23 (.174) skid over his previous nine games. Raley has gone 16-for-59 (.271) with five home runs in 21 games this month. His season slash line is up to .263/.310/.463 with 18 extra-base hits and 22 RBI through 203 plate appearances.