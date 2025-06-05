Raley (oblique) hopes to begin a minor-league rehab assignment early next week, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Raley felt good after taking max-effort swings Wednesday for the first time since going on the injured list, which sounds to be one of his final steps before returning to game action on an assignment. The 30-year-old slugger has been recuperating from a right oblique strain since the end of April, and he's tracking toward rejoining the Mariners at some point in mid-to-late June. Seattle is using a combination of Leody Taveras and Dylan Moore in right field in Raley's absence, while Rowdy Tellez and Donovan Solano have worked in a platoon at first base.