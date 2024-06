Raley went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Guardians on Tuesday.

Raley's 371-foot shot to left in the fifth inning extended the Mariners' lead to 6-1 at the time and served as his second homer in the last six games and fourth of June overall. The offseason arrival has followed up his career year with the Rays last season in reasonably good form, as he's now sporting a solid .258 average and .749 OPS across 62 games.