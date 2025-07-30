The Mariners are expected to place Raley on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with back stiffness, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Between his stiff back and the recent acquisition of Josh Naylor, Raley hasn't played in Seattle's last six games. The Mariners will now place him on the injured list to give him all the time he needs to recover, and Tyler Locklear will come up from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the open roster spot.