Raley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Raley has gone 4-for-7 with a double, two RBI and a run in his first two games back from an oblique strain, but he'll hit the bench Sunday even though Chicago is starting righty Colin Rea. Donovan Solano will receive another start at first base while Dominic Canzone starts in right.

