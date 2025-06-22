Mariners' Luke Raley: Not in Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Raley has gone 4-for-7 with a double, two RBI and a run in his first two games back from an oblique strain, but he'll hit the bench Sunday even though Chicago is starting righty Colin Rea. Donovan Solano will receive another start at first base while Dominic Canzone starts in right.
More News
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Strong performance in loss•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Returns from 10-day IL•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Activation imminent•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Hopes to begin rehab work next week•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Nearing rehab assignment•