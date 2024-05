Raley is absent from the Mariners' lineup Thursday due to a sore lat, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It offers an explanation as to why Raley was not starting against the Astros even with a right-hander on the mound. The hope seems to be that it will be only a brief absence, so consider Raley day-to-day for the time being. Seattle has Dominic Canzone in left field and Mitch Haniger in right on Thursday versus Houston.