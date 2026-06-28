Mariners' Luke Raley: Out Sunday with elbow discomfort

Raley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians due to elbow discomfort, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Though he played the full nine innings while going 0-for-3 with a walk over four plate appearances in Saturday's 4-3 loss, Raley reportedly tweaked his elbow on a swing at some point during the contest. The Mariners will give him at least one game off to rest his elbow, clearing the way for Victor Robles to pick up a start in right field in the series finale in Cleveland.