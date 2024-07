Raley went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Orioles.

Raley didn't log a steal in all of June, though he hit .263 with an .857 OPS for the month as one of the Mariners' more consistent batters. He's up to six thefts on seven attempts this year, offering modest speed. Raley has added nine home runs, 23 RBI, 30 runs scored, eight doubles, two triples and a .257/.304/.443 slash line across 73 contests.