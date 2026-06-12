Mariners' Luke Raley: Pops 14th homer

Raley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Orioles.

Raley has endured a cold start to June. He's been held hitless in seven of nine games this month, going 3-for-31 (.097) since the calendar flipped. The outfielder is still batting .249 on the year, and he's added an .835 OPS, 14 homers, 33 RBI, 23 runs scored and a stolen base over 199 plate appearances. The Mariners appear to be committed to a platoon in right field, so Raley should continue to see steady playing time versus right-handed pitchers.