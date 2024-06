Raley went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Raley's fourth-inning two-bagger plated Mitch Haniger with the first run of the afternoon and snapped a brief 0-for-7 skid that had encompassed Raley's three previous games. Despite Sunday's production, the offseason addition has tailed off at the plate after a hot start to June, posting a .182 average and .562 OPS with a massive 42.9 percent strikeout rate in his last 12 games.