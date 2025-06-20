The Mariners activated Raley (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Raley wound up missing nearly two months of action with an oblique strain but is ready to go after a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. With Rowdy Tellez being designated for assignment, Raley should see most of his playing time at first base for the Mariners. The left-handed-hitting Raley is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Cubs, as southpaw Matthew Boyd will toe the slab for Chicago.