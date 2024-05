Raley (lat) is starting in left field and batting eighth Friday against the Angels.

Lat soreness prevented Raley from starting during Thursday's loss to the Astros, but the issue appears to have subsided prior to Friday's contest. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .292/.346/.486 since the beginning of May, but he has been in a slump recently, tallying just one hit in 19 at-bats while striking out 10 times in his last seven games.