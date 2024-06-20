Raley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.
With lefty Logan Allen on the hill for Cleveland, Raley and fellow left-handed-hitting regulars Dominic Canzone and Josh Rojas will retreat to the bench. Victor Robles will step in for Raley as the Mariners' starting left fielder.
More News
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Knocks eighth homer Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Productive in Sunday's win•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Sitting again versus lefty•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Not starting against southpaw•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Opens scoring with homer•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Sitting against lefty•