Raley went 3-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 10-7 loss against the Cubs.

Raley was highly productive Saturday in just his second game back from the injured list due to an oblique strain, collecting three singles and driving in two runs. The left-handed hitter has excelled at reaching base with a .370 on-base percentage but has shown limited power, slugging just .360 with five extra-base hits over 75 at-bats.