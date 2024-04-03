Raley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

After being acquired from the Rays in January, the lefty-hitting Raley looked to be a candidate to open the season in a strong-side platoon role, but a poor spring resulted in him falling behind Dominic Canzone and Mitch Haniger in the competition for regular starts versus righties out of the corner outfield. Though Canzone is on the bench Wednesday, Raley will be riding pine along with him while the Guardians bring southpaw Logan Allen to the hill.