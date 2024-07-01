Raley went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

Raley was the only Mariner with more than one hit in Sunday's contest. It was his fourth time this season with three hits in a game. He wraps up the weekend going 4-for-9 after being reinserted into the lineup Saturday following some shoulder soreness he was dealing with earlier in the week. The 29-year-old is slashing .261/.305/.449 with nine homers, 23 RBI, 30 runs and an 8:69 BB:K in 221 plate appearances this season.