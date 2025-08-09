Brash struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Rays.

Andres Munoz has worked Wednesday and Thursday, so Brash got the call for the save opportunity and mowed down Tampa Bay's 2-3-4 hitters on 19 pitches (10 strikes). Brash missed the first month-plus of the season while completing his recovery from a hybrid Tommy John surgery/internal brace procedure on his elbow performed in May 2024, but since getting back on the mound he's been almost untouchable, posting a 1.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB over 30 innings. Munoz's numbers are also elite as the team's closer, but Brash's presence gives the M's perhaps the best high-leverage duo in the league.