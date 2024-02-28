Brash (elbow) could be sidelined for a significant period of time, perhaps for the entire season, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Brash and the Mariners haven't revealed where exactly the reliever is hurting, but Divish notes that the righty was looking down at his elbow while discussing the injury. Divish also hears from sources that the injury could potentially be long-term and, at the very least, is sure to result in an injured list stint to begin the season. Brash struck out 107 batters over 70.2 innings last season and his loss would be a devastating blow to Seattle's bullpen.