Brash hasn't thrown since Tuesday and will remain shut down through the weekend after he said his right arm "just didn't feel great" the day after a bullpen session, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Brash's bullpen session Tuesday was his second this spring and he didn't bounce back as hoped Wednesday. He's been doing rehab daily and lifting weights and the hope is that he will be able to resume a throwing program next week. For what it's worth, Brash said he's dealt with something similar in the past and he's not concerned. It's still a worrisome development, but there's still plenty of time for him to get back up to speed in time for Opening Day. The Mariners are also currently without fellow setup man Gregory Santos (lat).