Brash has gone 11 straight relief outings of an inning apiece at Triple-A Tacoma without allowing an earned run, Brent Stecker of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Brash was knocked around for five earned runs over one inning by Sacramento back on May 22, but he began his current scoreless streak in his next outing May 25. The promising right-hander opened the season as the Mariners' fifth starter before control issues lead to a May 5 demotion to Tacoma, where he's transitioned to the bullpen after the team decided it would be the role he'd be best suited for this season. Stecker notes Brash hasn't allowed so much as a single walk in 10 of the aforementioned 11 appearances, including six straight.