Brash (elbow) will throw a light bullpen session Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Saturday will mark the first time Brash has thrown off a mound since undergoing an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in early May. He's not expected to be ready for regular-season action until mid-April at the earliest, but a return to mound work is still an encouraging sign.
