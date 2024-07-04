Garver (wrist) will start at designated hitter and bat second in Thursday's game versus the Orioles.
Garver was used as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's game and is now back in the lineup after missing two starts with a sore wrist. He and his teammates will be tasked with solving Baltimore ace Corbin Burnes.
