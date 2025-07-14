Garver went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-4 win over Detroit.

The 34-year-old veteran backstop got a rare start at catcher to give All-Star Cal Raleigh a respite behind the plate, launching his fifth homer of the campaign. As long as Raleigh is healthy for the Mariners, Garver should continue to have a hard time finding action even as a designated hitter. Garver has struggled to find a groove, slashing just .219/.310/.344 with four doubles and 21 RBI across 171 plate appearances.