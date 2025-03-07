Garver crushed a two-run home run in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

Garver is off to a sizzling start this spring, as he's now gone 6-for-15 with two homers and four RBI in six outings. It's an encouraging sign for the veteran slugger, who struggled at the dish while logging a .627 OPS in 430 plate appearance during his debut season in Seattle a year ago. Garver appears ticketed for a bench role as the Mariners' backup catcher to begin 2025, but he could push Mitch Haniger for at-bats at designated hitter if the former continues to swing a hot bat.