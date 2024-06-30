Garver was removed from Sunday's game against the Twins after being hit by a pitch on the wrist, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Garver remained in the game to run the bases but was lifted in the following frame. The specifics of the injury are unclear, but the catcher could be headed for X-rays. The Mariners were forced to give up the designated hitter as Cal Raleigh took over behind the plate.
