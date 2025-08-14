Garver will start at catcher and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Orioles.

With star backstop Cal Raleigh getting a rare rest day as the Mariners conclude their series in Baltimore with a day game after a night game, Garver will receive a turn behind the plate. Since the All-Star break, Garver has struggled to get much going offensively while seeing inconsistent playing time, slashing just .184/.273/.289 with a home run and a 4:14 BB:K over 44 plate appearances.