Garver went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run during Sunday's 5-4 loss to Toronto in 10 innings.

Garver clubbed his fourth home run in his last nine starts, tagging Jose Berrios for a three-run shot in the fifth inning. Though he's provided a steady flow of homers, Sunday's outing marked Garver's first multi-hit performance in 14 games. Since the start of June, Garver is batting 19-for-94 (.202) with 22 RBI.