Garver is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Garver had started each of the past five games at either designated hitter or catcher, going just 2-for-18 but drawing seven walks over that stretch. The 33-year-old's .646 OPS still represents a more than 200-point downturn from his 2023 mark with the Rangers (.870), but Garver still looks like he'll play frequently against left-handed pitching and fairly regularly against right-handed pitching.