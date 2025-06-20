Garver went 2-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and a walk in Friday's 9-4 win over the Cubs.

Garver entered Friday with just one home run on the year but went deep in both the sixth and ninth innings. The 34-year-old is now 6-for-23 with six RBI through six June contests and carries a modest five-game hitting streak. On the season, he's slashing .216/.321/.319 with three homers, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored and three steals across 134 plate appearances while serving in a part-time role at catcher and designated hitter.