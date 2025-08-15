Mariners' Mitch Garver: Late add to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garver will DH and bat sixth in Friday's game against the Mets.
Garver was left off the first iteration of Seattle's lineup, but he'll step into the starting nine after Josh Naylor (undisclosed) was scratched. Garver is slashing .212/.301/.332 in 219 plate appearances this season.
