Garver was removed from Monday's Cactus League game versus the Brewers after being hit on the hand by a pitch, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Garver homered in his first plate appearance of the game -- his third long ball this spring -- but then had to exit after being struck by a Kaleb Bowman offering in his second trip to the dish. The Mariners should have an update on Garver's condition later Monday.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Crushes two-run homer Thursday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Smacks 15th homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Slugs 14th homer in win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Swats three-run homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Four-RBI breakout Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Rare offensive success Friday•