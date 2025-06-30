Garver went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two RBI singles during Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rangers in 12 innings.

Garver didn't have a single game with more than two RBI until June 20, when he drove in five. He exceeded the two RBI mark once again Sunday, logging an RBI single in the sixth and 10th innings and tagging Cole Winn for a two-run homer in the 12th frame. Garver is 10-for-31 (.323) with three home runs and two doubles during his last eight games