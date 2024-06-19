Garver went 2-for-5 with an RBI fielder's choice, a run-scoring double and another two-bagger in a win over the Guardians on Tuesday.

Garver pushed the Mariners' lead to 4-1 in the third inning with his first two-bagger of the night, which plated Cal Raleigh. He would eventually lace another double, but his second RBI came on his seventh-inning groundout that brought home Ty France. Garver is still sitting on a profoundly disappointing .179 average, but he's now driven in 13 runs over his last 13 games by lacing eight of his 10 hits in that span for extra bases while posting a .294 average and .929 OPS over his 20 plate appearances with men in scoring position.