Garver went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Houston.

It was just Garver's fourth start at catcher in 16 appearances during the month of May, as he's yet to carve out a steady role in the field this season. The veteran backstop has operated mostly as a pinch hitter in 2025, batting .264 (14-for-63) with one homer, one double, eight RBI and seven runs scored over his last 22 games. Cal Raleigh has played each of Seattle's first 51 games, so Garver doesn't have a clear pathway to playing time even with Luke Raley (oblique) on the injured list.