Garver (wrist) isn't in the Mariners' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Garver will get an extra day to recover Tuesday after getting hit in the wrist by a pitch during Sunday's loss to Minnesota. His absence will allow Mitch Haniger to serve as Seattle's designated hitter while batting eighth.
