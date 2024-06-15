Garver went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Garver is up to eight homers this season, and he's hit three of them over his last eight games. In that stretch, he's batting .250 (6-for-24) with eight RBI and two doubles. It's encouraging to see more power out of the 33-year-old -- he went 18 games without a homer between May 13 and June 5. Garver is slashing a poor .176/.300/.352 across 230 plate appearances this season, though he's added 25 RBI, 23 runs scored and 10 doubles while seeing fairly steady playing time at designated hitter.