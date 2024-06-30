Garver left Sunday's game against the Twins as a result of a right wrist contusion, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Garver was struck in the right wrist by a 92.7 mph sinker from Joe Ryan in the bottom of the second inning, exiting the contest in the following frame. With Seattle having an off day Monday, the 33-year-old will have an opportunity to nurse the injury for an extra day before Tuesday's series opener with the Orioles.
