Garver (wrist) had X-rays on his right wrist come back negative after being hit by a pitch during Sunday's loss to the Twins, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Garver appears to have avoided a significant injury after exiting Sunday's contest early. Manager Scott Servais said the team will reevaluate Garver's status following Monday's off day, but the 33-year-old can be considered day-to-day for the time being.