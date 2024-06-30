Garver (wrist) had X-rays on his right wrist come back negative after being hit by a pitch during Sunday's loss to the Twins, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Garver appears to have avoided a significant injury after exiting Sunday's contest early. Manager Scott Servais said the team will reevaluate Garver's status following Monday's off day, but the 33-year-old can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Suffers wrist contusion•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Departs after HBP•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Belts 10th homer in loss•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Lifts ninth homer Monday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Giving way to Haniger on Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Productive in Tuesday's win•