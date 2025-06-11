Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Homers in loss Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Arozarena got the Mariners on the board in the sixth inning with his homer, which was his first long ball since May 30 versus the Twins. The outfielder has showed a spark at the plate, going 9-for-19 (.474) over his last four games, adding four extra-base hits and two stolen bases in that span. For the season, he's posted a .232/.346/.401 slash line with eight homers, 11 steals, 27 RBI and 26 runs scored over 64 games.
More News
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Three hits in win•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Logs three hits, steal in loss•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Goes yard Friday•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Lifts homer in win•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Swipes bag Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Starting as DH on Tuesday•