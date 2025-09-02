Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 10-2 loss to the Rays.

Arozarena secured his first 25-25 campaign with the theft. The outfielder has gone 12-for-39 (.308) across his last nine games, adding seven extra-base hits and seven RBI in that span. For the season, he's at a .244/.339/.455 slash line with 26 home runs, 25 steals on 30 attempts, 66 RBI, 82 runs scored, 29 doubles and one triple over 136 contests. Arozarena's recent power gives him a chance to close 2025 with a 30-30 season if he can pick up the pace on the basepaths -- his steal Monday was his first since Aug. 15.