Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Reaches 25-steal mark
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 10-2 loss to the Rays.
Arozarena secured his first 25-25 campaign with the theft. The outfielder has gone 12-for-39 (.308) across his last nine games, adding seven extra-base hits and seven RBI in that span. For the season, he's at a .244/.339/.455 slash line with 26 home runs, 25 steals on 30 attempts, 66 RBI, 82 runs scored, 29 doubles and one triple over 136 contests. Arozarena's recent power gives him a chance to close 2025 with a 30-30 season if he can pick up the pace on the basepaths -- his steal Monday was his first since Aug. 15.
