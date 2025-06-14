Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Registers 12th steal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Guardians.
Arozarena was one of seven Mariners with multiple hits in a 16-hit parade for the home team. The outfielder has four multi-hit efforts and three steals across his last six games, batting .407 (11-for-27) in that span. Arozarena had struggled with the bat early in the year, so any progress is good at this point. He's posted a .233/.346/.396 slash line with eight home runs, 12 steals, 28 RBI, 27 runs scored, 14 doubles and a triple over 66 games.
