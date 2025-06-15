Arozarena drew three walks, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored two runs in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Guardians.

Arozarena did not record an official at-bat in the contest, but he was able to get on base in all four of his plate appearances. He;s found success with the bat and with plate discipline lately, going 11-for-31 (.355) with eight walks, four extra-base hits, two hit-by-pitches and five steals over his last nine contests. His 27.6 percent strikeout rate is still a bit high, but the outfielder is finding ways to be impactful when he does gets aboard. He's up to 14 steals, eight home runs, 28 RBI, 29 runs scored and a .750 OPS across 68 games.