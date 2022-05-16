The Mariners selected Elias' contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
He'll assume the 40-man roster spot of fellow reliever Drew Steckenrider (personal), who was placed on the restricted list in advance of the Mariners' three-game series in Toronto that begins Monday. Steckenrider will be eligible to rejoin the Mariners when they return to the United States for a four-game set in Boston beginning Thursday, so Elias' stint with the big club could be short-lived. After missing the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons with an elbow injury that later required Tommy John surgery, Elias was cleared to make his 2022 debut at Tacoma in mid-April. Over his 11 appearances with the affiliate spanning 14.2 innings, Elias turned in a 4.30 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB.
