Bliss was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners on Monday along with Dominic Canzone and Josh Rojas in exchange for Paul Sewald, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bliss used good fortune (.408 BABIP) and a very favorable home park to slash .358/.414/.594 with 12 home runs and 30 steals for Double-A Amarillo, but he has struggled in 13 games since getting promoted to Triple-A. Given that Bliss is already 23 and was a below league average hitter at Single-A (99 wRC+) and High-A (82 wRC+), his run at Double-A looks like a clear outlier, but he has a chance to be a good defensive second baseman or a passable defensive shortstop, so he should at least have a big-league career as a bench infielder.