Bliss went 3-for-3 with an RBI triple in an extra-inning loss to the Marlins on Friday. He also was caught stealing on his only attempt.

The rookie had his best night in the majors yet, posting his first multi-hit effort and triple at the big-league level. Bliss was also caught stealing for the first time in five attempts, but his breakout effort gave his batting average and OPS respective 59- and 145-point boosts to .238 and .700.