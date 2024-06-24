Bliss is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Bliss had started at the keystone in each of the Mariners' last four games, but his playing time will likely fall by the wayside with Seattle bringing back Jorge Polanco (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday. Polanco won't be eased back in as a designated hitter Monday and will take back his usual spot in the field at second base.