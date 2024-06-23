Bliss went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run and two RBI in a 9-0 victory versus Miami on Saturday.

Bliss plated a run with a fourth-inning single and wrapped up the scoring in the contest with an RBI double in the eighth. It was the second consecutive three-hit game for the infielder after he went 3-for-3 with an RBI on Friday. Prior to the pair of three-hit contests, Bliss had needed 19 at-bats over nine games to collect his previous three base knocks. If he continues to swing the bat well, he could become a popular name in fantasy circles, particularly for managers needing speed. Bliss swiped 28 bags in 50 games at Triple-A prior to his late-May call-up and has four thefts in five attempts over 20 contests in the majors.