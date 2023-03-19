Hernandez slotted back into the Mariners lineup in Saturday's loss to the Guardians after Team Dominican Republic was eliminated from the World Baseball Classic, going 1-for-3 while starting in right field.

Hernandez saw his first Cactus League game action since March 5 and picked up where he left off, hitting safely for the fifth time in six spring training games. Hernandez only saw sporadic action in the WBC -- he went 0-for-5 over the Dominican Republic's four games -- but he'll have plenty of time to get his timing back ahead of Opening Day.